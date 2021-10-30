With one more day to go before the end of the month, October has seen the highest number of Covid-19 cases since June, while the number of deaths due to the virus has exceeded that of September.
This month so far, 119 cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant of concern were also confirmed.
There were five Delta cases in August and 12 in September.
Trinidad and Tobago’s Delta count currently stands at 136.
The highest number of Covid-19 cases for T&T was recorded in May (13,085).
Deaths that month stood at 326.
June went on to become the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 352 people succumbing to the virus.
However, there was a decline in positive cases to 8,884.
In July, the number of cases slid to 6,014 and deaths declined to 230.
However, there was a slight pick-up in cases in August (6,036) while deaths fell to 214 over the previous month.
September saw 5,862 infections and 191 deaths.
On Monday, epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hinds alerted the public that if cases for the rest of October continue to be more than 200 per day, October would see more cases than July, August and September.
This became a reality yesterday.
The Ministry of Health reported 285 additional cases of the virus, pushing total cases this month thus far to 6,122.
Six additional deaths were also reported, increasing fatalities for October to 192.
The increase in cases comes at a time when the intensive care units of the parallel healthcare system are almost full to capacity with critically ill Covid-19 patients.
At Wednesday’s Covid-19 news conference, Principal Medical Officer for Institutions, Dr. Maryam Abdool-Richards, indicated that 51 out of the 52 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients were filled, even as six critical Covid-19 patients were awaiting transfer from the accident and emergency departments to Covid ICU beds in the parallel healthcare system.
Lower cases for Tobago
Covid-19 cases and deaths in Tobago are set to be lower than the previous three months.
For October thus far, the island has recorded 12 deaths due to the virus.
Eighteen more positive cases were reported for Tobago yesterday, increasing total cases for October to 435.
In September, 591 cases and 22 deaths were recorded; in August there were 775 cases and 23 deaths; in July there were 617 cases and 19 deaths; and in June, 338 people contracted the virus and 11 people died.
To date, five cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in Tobago.