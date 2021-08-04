Covid-19 cases have remained around the same level for the past few weeks and no significant increase or decrease has been observed.
This is according to epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds.
Speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Hinds noted there had been a downward trend going into the month of June, but cases have now plateaued.
The rolling average for July did show a slight upward trend but it was not a notable increase, he added.
Hinds however said the slight increase in July is a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated, which could reduce the risk of hospitalisation or death if Covid-19 is contracted.
He said there have been no deaths related to the Covid-19 vaccine in T&T and no deaths have been recorded among people who were fully vaccinated.
Questioned on the relatively low uptake of Covid-19 vaccines over the past weekend, Hinds said this was not necessarily an indicator that the country has reached a point where everyone who wants to be vaccinated has been vaccinated.
He said, rather, people may not have known that the vaccination drive was still ongoing during the Emancipation holiday long weekend.
“The long weekend that we had, I’m not 100 per cent certain that everyone was aware that vaccination was continuing. So, there may have been just less access because of the assumption that vaccination wasn’t available over the time period,” he said.
“Now, that being said, we don’t yet think that we’re reaching that point where there was any sort of saturation of those who have desired to be vaccinated just yet. We have not yet reached that point, and people are continuing to come out for their first dose,” he added.
Hinds said the uptake of vaccines at this time is “good” and the ministry continues its accelerated vaccination drive.
He said regional health authorities will be setting up pop-up vaccination sites to ensure as many people as possible are vaccinated.
These pop-up sites will be set up at community centres, schools, grocery car parks and other convenient locations, and will be announced by the relevant RHAs.
Hinds urged the public to get vaccinated, pointing out that 636,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine are currently in stock. They are due to expire in July 2023. Hinds said despite the wide window for expiry, the ministry is aiming to have the vaccines utilised quickly.
“We do have a good expiration window within which to work. Of course, we would very much like to have all of those utilised long before that expiration date and to utilise in as short a time frame as possible,” he said.