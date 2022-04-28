Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has warned of a possible increase in the number of Covid-19 cases after recent data collected has pointed to an upward trend.
During the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said a 24 per cent increase in the number of positive cases from Epidemiology Week 15 to Epidemiology Week 17 is concerning.
“That is not incremental, it’s not explosive, but it can become so,” Deyalsingh said.
He stated that the possibility of the country recording a 30 per cent increase in Epidemiology Week 17 is also cause for concern.
Deyalsingh’s statement came on the backdrop of data presented by Epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds, who during his presentation stated that there was a 24 per cent increase in cases from Epi Week 15 (April 10-16) to Epi Week 16 (April 17-23).
Hinds also predicted that at the current rate of infection, the country could record some 3,000 cases in Epi Week 17 (April 24-30), which would represent a 31 per cent increase from Epi Week 16.
“Of greater concern is the 85 per cent increase in our rolling seven-day average, which we noticed in two weeks. In 14 days we moved from a rolling seven-day average of 238 to 440,” Deyalsingh said.
He noted that if this trend continues, the country will return to time when it was recording 700, 800, 900 cases per day, which is something they would want to avoid.
“These hard-fought gains that we have made, we need to make sure that we keep them. And the key messages, as they have always been, revolve around the public doing its part because the economy is basically open.
“We really have to step up our vaccination rates and we really have to appeal to people to keep on wearing their mask, washing their hands and watch how you socialise. Socialise responsibly, especially in keeping on your mask in social circumstances.”
He said they’re not saying stay home, but are encouraging people to weigh their personal risk assessment especially if they’re unvaccinated, and especially if they have people at home who are vulnerable such as their parents, grandparents and children who are unvaccinated.
“I’m appealing to the population once again to do their part by being vaccinated and doing the 3Ws.”
He noted that Omicron is now the dominant variant in Trinidad and Tobago, as it is around the world, as just six of 144 samples tested at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for the year thus far were Delta, with the other 138 being Omicron.