The Ministry of Health’s Technical Director of its Epidemiology Division, Dr Avery Hinds, has issued a call for parents and students to take personal responsibility for the students’ hygienic well being, as secondary school students in Forms 4, 5 and 6 return to school today, despite robust COVID-19 protocols being implemented by the Ministry of Education.
“As we reopen schools and have four peer groups of seventeen thousand kids each coming out into this general circulation and moving around, we do want to recognise that this itself presents a higher level of risk of exposure for individuals who weren’t previously exposed, who will move around and possibly come into contact with others who may or may not be quietly carrying infection.
“So, as we move into that dynamic phase of moving kids around, moving slightly older children around, we do want to remind the parents and the young people themselves that the onus of responsibility lies partially with you yourself in maintaining your own hygiene precautions, in ensuring that while you’re at school you keep your mask on, in ensuring that when the breaks come there isn’t this generalised mingling.”
Hinds, who was speaking at Monday’s virtual COVID-19 update, advised the students that they should keep their masks on except when eating, and that they should eat in some sort of ‘isolation’ so that they can take their masks off without exposing other people.
He said the expectation is that students who know that they may have been in contact with an ill person, for example, those coming from households where there are known active cases that may be in home isolation, that these students do not present themselves to school because they should be in quarantine while the individuals are in isolation.
“Anybody with any sort of viral symptoms at this point in time, whether its fever, stuffy nose, loss of sense of smell, any of those symptoms would be an indication not to present yourself to school. And also, when whichever classes you’re attending have finished, the tendency that we like to have to hang around, hang with our friends, we do need also to avoid that and disperse and go quickly back to our homes, so that we reduce the risk of congregation, we reduce the risk of transmission,” Hinds said.
He noted that the Ministry of Education has put several robust protocols in place and that they would be monitoring the occurrence of any illnesses, as well as the adherence to the protocols as the school exercise continues.
“The encouragement to the students, to the parents, is really just to bolster the success of those protocols, of those recommendations already put in place and already enforced by the Ministry of Education.
“So we want to ensure that when we do this step of coming forward and the moving about in larger numbers, we do it in the safest way possible and minimise risk to the greatest extent possible.”
Hinds said that while they acknowledge that this step of having children back out to school raises the risk of transmission somewhat, they also acknowledge that the mitigating steps, the preventive measures that they’ve been speaking about are of even more importance at this point in time, and thus they want to encourage everyone to adhere to them as we move forward.
And in providing context to a graphical presentation of the country’s epidemic curve, Hinds pointed to a downward trend in the country’s rolling average of COVID-19 cases for the period January into February, when compared to last year’s recorded data.
“We would see that that sort of downward trend that we can now appreciate fully, moving from September all the way through to current time, has continued. We are sort of holding steady with small numbers of cases from day to day over the past week or so."
He said the country has only experienced a few cases for the few days in February thus far.
“Looking at the maintenance of relatively small numbers from day to day and hoping that the work being done by the population to reduce the risk of spread continues even as we move into some of the entertainment seasons, attempting to make its way despite the restrictions.”
He said communities with the largest distribution of the virus isn’t particularly large, with the highest number ranging between four and six, but just because the activity doesn’t appear to be raging or high levels of transmission in the place you’re located, does not mean that we can drop our guard.
“We still need to continue what we’re doing in order to maintain the minimal or the lower levels of transmission that we’re aiming for as we attempt to balance that protection against transmission of the disease with the ongoing work that we need to do as a country,” Hinds said.