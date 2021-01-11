With just 10 days having expired in the new year, Trinidad and Tobago is beginning to experience an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
In delivering an epidemiological report at Monday’s virtual COVID-19 update, Dr Avery Hinds, Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, noted that over the past two days, the number of new COVID-19 cases has begun trending upward.
He was at the time reviewing the country’s epidemic curve for 2020, and analysing the data on the number of new infections for the year as at Sunday (Jan 10).
“One current trend that we have noted in the past couple of days, meaning over the past two days specifically, is that we’re now beginning to see slightly larger number of cases per day than we’ve seen throughout the early part of the year, throughout the first seven days or so.
“Where we had between eight and 12 cases most times per day, we did note there were cases rising into the twenties-25, 21-over the past two days, and this may very well be as a result of any of the gathering and congregational activities that may have occurred two weeks ago.”
He said that two-week timeframe basically represented the beginning of the Christmas festivities, from December 25 come forward.
“We’re hoping that this doesn’t establish itself as a rising trend but we do note the beginning of an increase, and we do note that they may very well be related to whatever activities took place behind the scenes over the Christmas period.
“We will continue to monitor and we’ll continue to advice,” Hinds said.