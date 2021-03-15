For the second week in succession, Tobago has reported no new COVID-19 cases and no active cases on the island.
In it COVID-19 clinical update for the period March 14 as at 10p.m, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development issued a release which stated that there were zero new cases, no discharges from hospital and zero active cases.
That development is in sharp contrast to its sister isle of Trinidad.
At Monday's virtual COVID-19 press conference, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram reported in his clinical update that there was a small spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Trinidad.
He said as at 4p.m. yesterday, there were 14 new cases recorded over the last 24 hours, which took the number of active cases up to 112 and of which five were hospitalised at the Couva Hospital and Multi Training Facility.
Providing further information in his epidemiological update, Parasram said: "And what we saw over the last three or four days...first we had seven and then a spike of ten. And now we have 14 over the last 24 hours.
"Prior to that we have been hovering anywhere between a seven-day rolling average of three or four up to upwards of close to a month or more.
"Those last few cases actually came all of them from County Caroni where we would have had two or three major clusters setting up. And those clusters would have been possibly involving two families’ places of work. And we really saw that from one individual being infected, that one person was able to spread it to large number of persons in a short space of time, hence our reason for getting our rolling average now up to seven within the space of a few days.
"This incidence that we’re seeing in Caroni is reason for us to continue our public health vigilance throughout the country. COVID-19 is here. It is in the country. It hasn’t gone away, and there has been a little complacency over the last couple weeks because of the low numbers in my view. This small upsurge in cases shows that although the numbers are low, you can still have clusters of cases and larger outbreaks occurring at the local level very quickly, and taking those numbers high in a very short space of time."
The CMO added that there were 90 persons in home isolation, 297 under State quarantine and three persons at the UWI Debe Campus step-down facility.
There were no new deaths recorded, with the country's total remaining at 140 of which two were in Tobago.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at 14th March 2021, 10:00pm:
Number of new cases = 0
Number of discharges = 0
Number of active COVID-19 cases = 0
Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 3165
Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 159
Overall number of deaths = 2
