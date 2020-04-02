covid

 A map showing the locations of the COVID 19 victims

As of Thursday afternoon, the Health Ministry reports the following:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 638

Number of samples which have tested positive 94

Number of deaths 5

Number of persons discharged 1

The Ministry of health provides the following update:

 Four additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

o First and second confirmed cases – contact with person who tested positive for COVID 19

o Third confirmed case – history of recent travel.

o Fourth confirmed case – pending epidemiological investigation.

Of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise:  46 positive cases from the group of 68 nationals who returned from the cruise together  3 positive cases from the group of nationals who returned from the same cruise separately from the other 68 nationals. The Ministry of Health reminds the public that placing your hands on your face increases the risk of contracting the virus. The virus can transfer from your hands to your nose and mouth, and then

enter your body. Protect yourself by washing your hands often with soap and water or by using an alcohol-based sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, if soap and water are not available. The public is also strongly advised to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:  Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze o Dispose of tissue immediately after using o Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue  Stay home if you are ill  Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. table tops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible.  Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms  Practise social distancing o Maintain at least 2 metres (approximately 6 feet) distance between yourself and others, especially anyone who is coughing or showing signs of flu-like illness. It is also advised that all public transportation vehicles should operate with windows open and limit their occupancy.

Three hundred and eighty-eight prisoners may soon have their freedom as the Government seeks to reduce the prison population as part of its COVID-19 mitigation mea­sures.

THE killer COVID-19 coronavirus could be hiding in any human body, and the moment people who may be positive step out into the public they could infect others and put the nation at risk.

Business owners and customers seemed to be more focused on adhering to Government’s call to prevent the spread of COVID-19 yesterday.

During the first week of the “stay-at-home” order, the Express visited several groceries, warehouse shopping locations like PriceSmart and banks across the country.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been using colourful language to convey his thoughts during news conferences to provide updates on the country’s COVID-19 fight.