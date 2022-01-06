Constable Saied Ali has become the fourth police officer to die in the past few days due to Covid-19.
Ali who was awarded last month for his commitment to duty, passed away on Wednesday.
Ali, 35, who enlisted into the TTPS in July 2019, was last attached to the Financial Investigations Branch (FIB).
Snr Supt Wendell Lucas of the FIB who affectionately nicknamed Ali ‘Central’, described him as pleasant, dedicated and committed. Ali received an award in December during the division’s award ceremony for his commitment to duty.
He was also described in the release as a “consummate professional whose passing is definitely a blow to the branch and moreover the organization.”
Condolences were extended by Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob and members of the executive.
Ali who leaves to mourn his mother and two brothers, was buried under Muslim rites.
The three other officers who passed away this week due to complications with Covid-19 include constable Shelford Kinsale, 40, who was last attached to the Freeport police station and constable Naomi Subero, 32, who was last attached to the Princes Town police station. They both died on Tuesday.
Constable Anthony Mohammed, 47, who was last attached to the Mon Repos police station, passed away on Monday.