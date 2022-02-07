Police Sergeant Anthony Williams passed away due to complications from Covid-19, three months before the anniversary of his third decade on the police force.
Williams, 53, died last week Thursday at the hospital in Couva.
Williams who enlisted in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on May 1 1992, served for almost 30 years.
In a release from the TTPS, Williams was described as a brother, friend and hero.
Senior Superintendent Kelvern Thompson of the Western Division said, “Sgt Williams was one of those rare breed of officers, it’s difficult to find officers like Williams as he was committed to both the TTPS and to his family."
Thompson added, “The Western Division has lost a brother, friend, and a hero, he will be truly missed."
Sergeant Williams leaves to mourn his wife and five children.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the Executive of the TTPS extended condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Williams.