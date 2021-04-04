Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed has announced the closure of the Chaguanas market, with immediate effect.
In a statement overnight, Mohammed said a vendor tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Saturday.
"In light of this, the market will be sanitized and we will be guided by the County Medical Officer of Health on a date of reopening.
Rest assured we are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure that we keep the burgesses of Chaguanas safe."
The decision will impact the livelihoods of hundreds vendors.