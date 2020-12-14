COVID-19 protocols in Grenada are expected to be tightened, after a cluster of 26 coronavirus cases was discovered at the Sandals Resort.
Grenada’s Ministry of Health said the positive cases include guests and employees, as well as their contacts.
The ministry noted that the discovery was made following proactive testing of employees and guests on Friday and Saturday, as part of the Ministry’s continuous testing of frontline staff in sectors directly related to tourism, travel and health.
“Given the health emergency that this situation warrants, the Government of Grenada, through ministry, has deployed all efforts, including personnel and resources, to address this grave threat to public health, safety, order and the maintenance of medical and other supplies and services essential to life in Grenada. Unprecedented, aggressive efforts have been taken to further contain this outbreak of Covid-19,” the statement said.
All of the known contacts of infected people have been placed into quarantine.
The resort has now been deemed to be a place of screening and assessment.
“There has never been a greater need for public cooperation than now. The Ministry is again calling on all citizens and visitors to join the effort in observing the health and safety protocols, including the exercising of enhanced caution in daily activities, especially when using public transportation and in participating in social activities,” the statement added.
Following the positive cases at the upscale hotel, the Grenada Government is urging the public to limit all social gatherings.
“The Chief Medical Officer has also advised that permissions previously granted to organizers for upcoming social events are under review. The Government’s first responsibility is to protect the lives of our people and we are resolute in taking all necessary steps to do so,” the ministry said.