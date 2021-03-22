Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram has again called on the population to adhere to the public health guidelines following what he said is the appearance of clusters of COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country apart from Caroni.
Speaking at Monday’s virtual COVID-19 press conference, Parasram noted that the incidents of clusters developing in Caroni is now spilling over into the counties of Victoria, St Patrick and even in St George Central and St George East.
“If you recall, we would have had St George East for quite a long time being the centre of the epidemic. Now we have Caroni as the starting point and it’s spilling over.”
Stating that persons reside in a particular area but may go to work in a different area, Parasram said an infected person residing in Caroni but may go to work in Port of Spain or another part of the country, would lead to people from all parts of Trinidad, and Tobago in some instance, being at risk to exposure to the virus.
“It’s a very small country. Although we have a cluster of cases appearing in one or two counties at any given time, that can easily spread to the entire country in a very short space of time because people live and work, and actually go for activities in many areas of the country and can take the virus with them as they move.”
The CMO called on owners of business establishments to be vigilant and ensure that persons entering their premises sanitise properly and are wearing their masks, as ensuring adherence to the public health guidelines will go a long way to protect themselves, their workers and the persons entering their establishment.
“And I call for all of us to play our role in terms of personal protection.
“From the health side of it, we have gone to primary, secondary and tertiary contacts by way of tracing. We continue to be very vigilant from the healthcare worker side of it. We are swabbing most people within that cohort as we defined, and will try our best to contain the epidemic as they occur in different parts of the country.”
He said that while the country’s status is still listed as community spread, the fight is against an invisible virus, thus, one cannot tell if someone is infected just by looking at them.
“So you have to take the precautions in all circumstances. If you go out of your home and you go into any circumstance where you drop your guard, meaning you take off your mask for any reason and you have no physical distance, then you put yourself at risk.
“And I think at this point in time with the numbers going up we need everyone to play your individual part, wear your mask appropriately, take as little risk as possible. Even if you go to a gathering try to maintain the six feet distance, sanitise as appropriate, and we can all get the numbers back down where we need them to be.”
Asked if the Ministry of Health is expecting a third phase of infection, Parasram replied, “What we saw based on the epidemiological curve that I showed, is that we are seeing an increase in the number of cases. If you compare February to March you seeing what now seems to be going into a significant increase.
“Some countries have been calling their waves phases…phase one, phase two, phase three. We see in European countries they’re using the term phase three now. At the end of the day, because we have maintained community spread after we had gone into phase two, if you take your minds back to before July when we had an 80-odd day period where we had no cases, there was a clear distinction between phase one and phase two. You could see there was an end to phase one and a restart of cases into phase two. We haven’t seen that clear distinction as yet in phase two, and we continue to call it phase two in our context.
He noted that regardless of what you want to call it, it is a significant increase, somewhere upward of eighty per cent in the number of cases week on week, and it really needs to be viewed by the public and by the Ministry of Health as something of concern at this point in time.
“And we’ve seen even when we saw the beginning of our phase two that the number of cases escalated and the doubling time increased very quickly, and we don’t want to get back to that early trajectory of August and September. So we really need everyone to play their part and follow the Public Health Guidelines. They are there to protect you, your family and everyone in the population,” Parasram said.