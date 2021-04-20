The Ministry of Health disclosed this afternoon that three more people have died from the Covid-19 virus.
And another 171 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours.
This bring to eleven, the number of people who have died from the Covid-19 virus in the past week.
The Covid death toll now stands at 157.
On April 14 the ministry stated two people had died from the virus with the death toll at 148.
On April 15, the numbers climbed with two more deaths to 150.
On April 18, three more people died, pushing the death toll to 153.
On April 19, one more died.
Trinidad and Tobago has seen a spike in Covid cases following the Easter holiday period, triggering a rollback of Covid-19 health regulations.
A total of 134 cases were recorded on Sunday.
The data provided shows that to date, the total number of positive Covid infections in Trinidad and Tobago stood at 9,135 while recoveries are at 7996.
There are currently 982 active cases of Covid-19.
Some 86 patients are hospitalized.
Seven persons are in step-down facilities, 287 are in state quarantine and 718 are in self-isolation.
A total of 19,475 persons have been vaccinated as of today.