Ghanaian-born Dr Richard Amenyah, United Nations/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (UN/AIDS) Multi-Country director, lamented the world was about “US$8 billion short in its fight against HIV/AIDS.”
“We need to stop the 38 people who get infected with HIV every day in the Caribbean, the 16 people who die every day in the Caribbean, and the 92,000 Caribbean people waiting to be diagnosed or access HIV treatment,” said Amenyah, who is based in Jamaica.
He was speaking at yesterday’s opening session of the Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) Joint Regional Dialogue among key stakeholders and partners, at Hyatt Regency hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. The symposium ends tomorrow.
Amenyah said there was the need for more accurate and comprehensive data collection, and more attention should be paid to children.
Consensus among the battery of speakers was the need for improved collaboration to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. In going forward after Covid-19, stakeholders feared important gains made in the pre-pandemic era may have been reversed due to the onslaught of the pandemic.
Elimination of mother to child transmission, and also free anti-retroviral drugs, were two major accomplishments in the fight.
On the need to replenish the Global Fund, Amenyah said: “We are US$8 billion short, there is 57 per cent reduction in bilateral funding (except for the United States) over the last decade and due to Covid-19, and other reasons, domestic resources have declined over the past two years. The human cost of this is unimaginable—a person living with AIDS dies every minute and every two minutes a young girl gets infected with HIV.
“The Global Fund should be fully funded and the US$8 billion should be realised to put the world back on track to achieve the 2025 targets and to end AIDS by 2030 as a public health threat. We have eight years to end AIDS as a public health threat,” he added.
He said Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war had stalled progress.
“However, the global HIV response is in danger. Progress has stalled and we are off track and experiencing an HIV prevention crisis. This has been attributed to Covid-19, Ukraine war and other humanitarian crises which have shifted the attention of world governments to respond to those threats, leading to less resources for the HIV response.”
Need for State intervention
Amenyah said there was the need for governments to move swiftly to address inequalities and inequities affecting key populations (substance abusers/migrants/prisoners) and Persons Living with HIV and AIDS (PLHIV), who also face problems accessing services like psycho-social support.
He said there was the need for society-wide action and a whole-of-government approach to have a rights-based, gender-responsive programme which meets the needs of key populations, women and girls and PLHIV.
“UNAIDS is calling for collective action in the Caribbean to address human rights and eliminate stigma and discrimination. UNAINDS reaffirms its commitment to champion human rights and LGBTQI rights. We advocate for people-centred protective laws and to have communities at the centre of HIV response. Enacting protective laws and ensuring decriminalisation saves lives and helps in the realisation of the economic, social and cultural rights of LGBTQI communities,” said Amenyah.