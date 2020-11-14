Another Covid-19 patient has died, bringing the death toll from the virus in this country to 112.
The Ministry of Health made the announcement in its daily update today.
The patient, the Ministry said, was a male with pre-existing conditions.
Additionally, the country recorded another 97 cases of the virus bringing the country’s active case load to 592.
The ministry noted that 46 of the new cases are from a cluster of cases within the prison system.
It added that the new cases represented results from samples taken between November 11 and November 13, 2020.
The ministry’s daily updates track the status of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago since the first positive case was recorded locally on March 12.
The total number of positive cases, since March, is 6,077 people.
There are currently 39 patients in hospital and 432 people in home self-isolation, while seven people have been discharged from public health facilities.
Occupancy at State quarantine facilities is now at 293 people, with 24 people in step-down facilities.
A total of 5,373 patients have recovered, 23 of whom were reported yesterday as recovered community cases.
Twenty-six patients are being treated at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, four of whom are in the ICU and one in the HDU.
There are now 11 Covid-19 patients at the Caura Hospital, one person is being treated at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort, and one patient is at the St Ann’s Hospital.
There are also 18 people at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility (step-down), while 6 are at The University of the West Indies in Debe.
To date, a total of 34,701 people have been tested at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) and The UWI testing sites.