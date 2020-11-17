Covid death No 113

coronavirus

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded one new COVID-19 death and 39 new cases of the virus, according to the Ministry of Health.

In its daily clinical update on Tuesday (Nov 17), the ministry stated that the number of positive cases reported reflects the samples taken during the period Saturday to Monday, and not during the last 24 hours.

The new death brought the country's COVID-19 death toll to 113.

Since the country recorded its first positive case on March 12, a total of 35,154 persons have been tested to date, with 6,135 of that figure returning positive test results.

There are currently 562 active cases, with 36 patients still warded at hospital.

Twenty-five patients are currently in step-down facilities, while an additional 215 are at State quarantine facilities.

There are 462 persons in home self-isolation, with 66 of those being in care of the prison system.

According to the ministry, the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus stands at 5,460.

The population is reminded to rely solely on information from official sources, such as the Ministry of Health.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Cops part 2 feuding teams

Cops part 2 feuding teams

Police had to intervene in a fracas outside the Public Services Association’s (PSA) headquarters in Port of Spain on Monday night between two of the six teams contesting the upcoming PSA elections — Game Changers and Concerned Public Officers (CPO).

Game Changers is led by incumbent PSA president Watson Duke while CPO is led by Curtis Cuffie.

Man to be charged, says minister

Man to be charged, says minister

A man who went to the gym twice while he was supposed to be in quarantine for Covid-19 will be charged, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.

He was responding to a question filed by Opposition Senator Wade Mark on the monitoring of Covid-19-positive patients who have been directed to self-isolate.

Cops to be equipped with pepper spray from Monday

Cops to be equipped with pepper spray from Monday

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says come Monday, police officers will be equipped with pepper spray to use against ­people resisting arrest.

Griffith’s statement comes following an incident where an unidentified man was seen scuffling with a police officer before wriggling free and escaping, while people speaking in Spanish could be heard cheering and laughing in the background.

The incident was recorded and shared on social media.

Venezuelan freed

Venezuelan freed

TWO weeks after Magistrate Sarah De Silva freed 11 people for being in breach of the Public Health Regulations after being arrested at Alicia’s Guest House in April, the magistrate yesterday allowed the final member of the group to walk free.

Things can’t stay the way they are

Things can’t stay the way they are

“It is time for a change. Things cannot remain as they are.”

So said Independent Senator Anthony Vieira as he concluded the piloting of his private motion calling for reform of the service commissions.

“The service commissions are not sacred cows. If they need upgrade or repair, if they have out-lived their usefulness as currently formatted, it is our duty to do something about it,” Vieira said in the Senate yesterday.

“Everyone in the value chain, whether upstream or downstream, is unhappy. They feel inadequate, they feel frustrated because of shortcomings in the system,” he said. “A more practical result-oriented approach is needed.”

Covid death No 113

Covid death No 113

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded one new COVID-19 death and 39 new cases of the virus, accor…