Covid death No 113

“It is time for a change. Things cannot remain as they are.”

So said Independent Senator Anthony Vieira as he concluded the piloting of his private motion calling for reform of the service commissions.

“The service commissions are not sacred cows. If they need upgrade or repair, if they have out-lived their usefulness as currently formatted, it is our duty to do something about it,” Vieira said in the Senate yesterday.

“Everyone in the value chain, whether upstream or downstream, is unhappy. They feel inadequate, they feel frustrated because of shortcomings in the system,” he said. “A more practical result-oriented approach is needed.”