The Ministry of Health provides the following clinical update as of Wednesday morning.
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19. 30,977
Number of unique patient tests completed 27,914
Number of repeated tests 3,063
Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago
4,517
Total number of active cases 1,882
Number of deaths 75
Number of persons discharged from public health facilities 1,057
Number of recovered community cases 1,503
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
• 54 additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19 These new 54 new patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the CMOHs.
• 21 persons have been discharged from public health facilities
• 85 are recovered community cases Recovered community cases refer to persons who were previously COVID-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.
• There has been an additional COVID-19 related death. The person is an elderly female with comorbidities.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 75
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – 110 Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility 59
6 (ICU) 5 (HDU)
Caura Hospital 39
Arima General Hospital 5 4 (ICU)
Augustus Long Hospital 1
St Ann’s Hospital 3
Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort 2
Scarborough General Hospital, Signal Hill 1
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – 11
Brooklyn Facility, Sangre Grande 0
Balandra 0
Tacarigua 0
UWI, Debe 6
UWI, Canada Hall 0
UWI, Freedom Hall 0
NAPA 0
Tobago 5