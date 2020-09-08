Another elderly Covid-19 patient has died, bringing the toll to 38. And the Health Ministry is saying that younger people are spreading the infections.
The Ministry of Health provides the following clinical update as of Tuesday morning.
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19. 25,400
Number of unique patient tests completed 22,478
Number of repeated tests 2,922
Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago 2,347
Total number of active cases 1,566
Number of deaths 38
Number of persons discharged 743
The seventy positive cases reported below show results from samples taken during the period August 28 to September 7.
The Ministry of Health provides the following update:
The Ministry of Health regrets to inform the public that there is an additional COVID-19 related death.
The person is an elderly female with co-morbidities. This brings the total number of COVID19 related deaths to 38.
Seventy (70) additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19.
Nine (9) additional persons have been discharged.
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – (100) One thousand, three hundred and fifty-eight (1,358) patients are in home isolation under the continuous monitoring of the respective County Medical officer of Health (CMOH) offices.
Seventy (70) new patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the CMOHs.
Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility 75
6 (ICU) 11 (HDU)
Caura Hospital 25
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – (38)
Brooklyn Facility, Sangre Grande 0
Balandra 0 Tacarigua 0
UWI, Debe 5
UWI, Freedom Hall 32
UWI, Canada Hall 0
NAPA 1
Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are hospital wards that provide treatment for people who are very ill.
They are staffed with health care professionals who are trained in ICU treatment and the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment. High Dependency Units (HDUs) are wards for people who need more observation, treatment and nursing care than is possible in a general ward but slightly less than that given in an Intensive Care Unit.
An Ambulatory Patient is able to walk about and is not bedridden.
If you or a loved one develops symptoms of COVID-19, please call the hotline 877-WELL or 800WELL (9355) for further guidance. If the person is severely ill, call the 811 (emergency hotline) or call ahead to the Accident and Emergency Department of your nearest hospital for help and go in immediately.