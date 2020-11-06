AN additional 24 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago.
The new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours but reflect samples taken between November 3 and November 5, 2020, the Ministry of Health advised yesterday.
This brings the total number of active cases in the country to 603 people.
The Covid-19 death toll remains at 111 people.
The ministry's daily 4 p.m. updates track the status of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago since the first positive case was recorded locally on March 12, 2020.
Yesterday's update placed the total number of positive cases, since March, at 5,798 people.
There are currently 44 patients in hospital and 507 people in home self-isolation, while an additional ten people have been discharged from public health facilities.
Occupancy at State quarantine facilities is now at 304 people, with 28 persons currently in step-down facilities.
A total of 5,084 patients have recovered, 50 of whom were reported yesterday as recovered community cases. This refers to persons who were previously Covid-19 positive and in self-isolation at home and who subsequently met the discharge criteria , allowing them to be released from self-isolation, the ministry has stated.
Thirty patients are currently being treated at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, three of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
There are now 12 Covid-19 patients at the Caura Hospital, while two people are being treated at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort.
There are also 13 people at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility (step-down), while 15 are at The University of the West Indies in Debe.