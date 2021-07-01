Former health minister Dr Fuad Khan has questioned whether a “plandemic” is afoot in Trinidad and Tobago.
Khan questioned whether deaths caused by other ailments such as heart attacks are being categorised as Covid deaths to keep the numbers high and the country in lockdown.
He told the Express that in the United States there are reports that the latest figures from the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) are of Covid deaths which includes persons who would have died from heart disease and other ailments but all being lumped into Covid fatalities.
Khan said the same is happening in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Somehow, there have been no requests for autopsies to determine the cause of death of patients who had serious pre-existing conditions which may have caused their demise but are positive PCR patients. Only an autopsy could determine the real cause of death. But this is stepped aside,” he said.
“Are COVID deaths really due to COVID or to end-stage life threatening diseases?” he asked.
Khan claimed that Covid is being used by Governments to change voting patterns.
“The media sells by fear and fear sells. Hence, numerous deaths are reported daily and are promoted using this fear. However, as in most countries in the last year, many governments have used COVID to change voting patterns and cement themselves in power. It is no different to what is happening today,” he stated.
He noted that a State of Emergency has been called, a lockdown is in place, curfews are in place, and the only ones that are seen to be managing COVID are that of the Government vaccinating, giving grants, doing quarantines, and hospital stays in a parallel health care system.
He stated that it also similar to the Tobago House of Assembly being responsible for the total management of Covid.
“If Covid was not present in the manner it is being used, the PNM Tobago Arm would have to manage Tobago with the help of the PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots). But the presence of Covid makes it imperative that the PNM Tobago Party continues to manage in the face of the so-called ‘plan-demic’. Cementing in the hearts and minds of the population of Tobago, that the PNM is the only choice in a disaster,” he stated.
The PDP, he he added, has to stay quiet because of the State of Emergency, lockdowns and cur-fews.
Khan stars that businesses are now such and only Government construction is now being al-lowed. Businesses that support the PDP do not have any finances and this keeps the people de-pendent on the government.
“The Government, without the help of the EBC, has passed legislation for 15 seats in Tobago and since the PNM controls the Western side of Tobago – which is most populated – the split seats will come from a PNM stronghold because of the high population in that area. Giving the PNM 2 more seats “jusso” and giving them an electoral advantage on the heels of a historical 6-6 tie,” he stated.
“So, I am alerting the population that your country is being destroyed,” stated Khan.
He stated that the industries in maritime, aviation, tourist, hospitality, restaurant and small businesses are being destroyed.
“All because of political manipulation of a voting system to capture Tobago once more for the PNM and push out the Tobago-grown PDP. A famous speaker in the United States of America opined that politics is all local and if you look throughout the world - you will see how governments have utilised COVID for their own selfish benefit.” stated Khan.