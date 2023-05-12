The Ministry of Health (MoH) will no longer be providing updates on Trinidad and Tobago Covid-19 status, as it has been doing since the virus was declared a pandemic.
In a press release on Friday, the MoH stated that at this point in time, Covid-19 continues to circulate at a very low level in Trinidad and Tobago.
According to the MoH, epidemiological and hospitalisation data for the period April 29 to May 12, 2023, showed that the rolling seven-day average of new cases is 10; a 6.7 per cent positivity rate was recorded, meaning in every 100 persons tested, only 6.7 were positive for the virus; and during that period, there was only one Covid-related death recorded.
It said coupled with this epidemiological data, hospitalisations for this period have also remained at a very low level, with an average of 19 patients in hospitals across the parallel and hybrid healthcare systems.
The MoH stated that another positive trend was that there were no patients within the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or High Dependency Unit (HDU) during the aforementioned period.
“This data is indeed encouraging especially within an environment where there are very few public health restrictions in place at this time,” the MoH said.
The ministry took the opportunity to remind the public, particularly vulnerable persons (those with chronic diseases, the elderly, pregnant patients and the unvaccinated), that they should continue to maintain the principles and practice of good hygiene, as these measures will assist in the maintenance of the low levels of transmission of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.
The MoH said it will continue to keep the public updated on this and any other health related matter, as it becomes necessary.