The incomplete highway segment between Rousillac and La Brea. Photo: Richard Charan

THE Covid-19 restrictions have caused a delay in the construction of the San Fernando to Point Fortin segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said yesterday.

Responding to a question from UNC Senator Taharqa Obika, Sinanan said the Government was concentrating on the San Fernando to Point Fortin segment at this time.

He said the Covid-19 lockdown caused a delay in the progress of the project which was expected to be completed by January 2021.

“With the resumption of work, and providing we have fair weather and no further unforeseen delay, it is expected that this segment would be completed by the first quarter of 2021,” he said.

Increase cost

Asked whether the delay had increased the cost of the project, Sinanan said at this time he had no indication that there would be any increase in the costing of the project.

The question on what stretch of the road would be in place before Government leaves office was disallowed.

However, the Works Minister was heard to say, “By 2030.”

