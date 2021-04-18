Three more people have died from the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Health Ministry reported into its Sunday afternoon update today.
And in the past 24 hours, 134 people have tested positive for the illness.
It brings to 153 the number of deaths from the virus.
There are now 847 active positive cases in Trinidad.
In Tobago, there are 23 active positive cases.
Two people have died in Tobago.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who is one of the positive cases on the island, remain in quarantine, along with 35 people he was in contact with.
As of 4p.m. today, 16,462 people had been vaccinated in Trinidad and Tobago.