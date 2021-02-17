Frontline healthcare workers attached to the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility will today receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as Trinidad and Tobago begin its COVID-19 vaccination programme.
According to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, this event marks the beginning of when the country takes control of the COVID pandemic.
Deyalsingh, who was speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual COVID-19 update press conference on Wednesday, noted that what the country have been doing is managing the virus via the public health measures such as wearing of masks, washing of hands, and social distancing.
“Many countries close to us, unfortunately, are not in a good place as we are, and we stand with our brothers and sisters around the world.
“Our rolling seven-day average right now is six cases, so that is a pretty good place to be. But that is only due to management. There are still some parts of the economy that are still closed, for instance day cares. Schools have reopened in a partial level. Nightlife is still curtailed a little bit.
“But today, we move from managing the virus to controlling the virus, a very important distinction. In controlling the virus it means we can do several things. It means we can further decrease our seven-day rolling average. Importantly, we can decrease mortality especially amongst our elders. And hopefully in time, we can’t say when as yet, many more sectors of the economy can go back to normal. Life can go back to normal,” Deyalsingh said.
He said in order for that to take place the country need to move from the physical measures such as social distancing, to pharmaceutical interventions and using interventions like vaccination, which has been used for centuries to manage, control, and defeat diseases like polio, whooping cough, yellow fever.
“The modern age of vaccination started in 1796 when Edward Jenner came up with the small pox vaccination. And vaccination has been used for centuries to save lives, save people from contracting polio and so on.
“So today, we start the rollout of our vaccination programme mainly targeted to the highest risk individuals which are our frontline healthcare workers. These are people with the highest risks due to high exposure, working in our facilities that treat COVID positive patients namely Couva, Arima, Caura and Augustus Long (hospitals). So we are targeting today, our high risk, high exposed persons.
“Last week Wednesday evening we received 2,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Barbados, which was part of a wider gift to the area. Theses vaccines were sent to Trinidad and Tobago free of charge, we did not have to pay for them, as part of our allotment of this gift.
Deyalsingh said they had to wait until the World Health Organisation (WHO) signed off on what is called Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) or Emergency Use Licence (EUL) before the vaccines could be administered.
“The vaccines came in last week Wednesday evening after our press conference but WHO only signed on to it Monday. Two days later, we’re in a position, having received that sign off, that seal of approval which more or less guarantees safety and efficacy, to start rolling it out to our most cherished population in the first instance…our frontline healthcare workers.”
Stating that it is imperative that they offer the 2,000 doses to those who have been doing yeoman service, and who are high-risk, high-exposure, Deyalsingh said: “We start the programme today at the Couva Facility, and what we’re using this as is to show healthcare workers several things. One, the Government need to care for them by giving them the first bite of the cherry. Two, to demonstrate safety and efficacy. Three, to set the ball rolling, and to have these persons who are being vaccinated today show to their colleagues that they have total faith in the vaccination programme.
He noted that today is a red letter day for Trinidad and Tobago as the country joins an exclusive list of about 50 other countries that are vaccinating people.
“We are only using vaccines that have been approved by WHO by either EUA or EUL. There are other countries that are using other vaccines that don’t have the stamp of approval but we have been consistent from day one in saying that we will only use vaccines that have the WHO stamp of approval.
“So today is an excellent day for Trinidad and Tobago,” Deyalsingh said.
The administering of the vaccines to frontline healthcare workers at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility is scheduled to commence at 2.00 p.m. today.