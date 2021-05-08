The Mayaro Constituency is rolling out an action seeking to prevent and control the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The plan was decided during a virtual meeting of stakeholders led by Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray.
He said the meeting was held as a result of deep concerns over the rising number of Covid-19 cases throughout the constituency, including among people between the ages of 30 and 40.
There is also distress over the behavioural patterns of some people and the risk of spreading the contagious disease, he said.
Participants at the meeting included Raymond Cozier, Chairman of Mayaro-Rio Claro Regional Corporation (MRCRC), County Medical Officer of Health for Nariva Dr. Clem Ragoobar, Dr. Kamaluddin Amin of MRCRC’s Health Department, Insp. Rishi Ragbir and Assistant Supt. Dave Revanales of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Walt Ali and Farisha Mohammed of MRCRC, Supermarket proprietors Vernon Persad and Sunita Persad, Mathew Pierre, Community Liaison Officer of bpTT, and representatives of the MPs’ office.
The following actions were suggested and decisions will be taken by the relevant agency over the coming days to find an appropriate execution strategy:
❖ Suspending use of all recreational sites in order to reduce human movement.
❖ Further Involvement by the Municipal Police in the control of social gatherings, including funerals, and in assisting the TTPS – Emergency Response Unit (ERP) in the policing of home quarantined persons.
❖ Regulating the number of customers at supermarkets, hardwares and pharmacies; providing crowd support when necessary.
❖ Spraying of town centers and markets more frequently to reduce the viral load.
❖ Improving policing at markets and regulating the number of vendors / shoppers and strict enforcement of Regulations.
❖ Reducing of operational hours at Market facilities.
❖ Recommend the use of N95 masks for all Frontline Workers at authorized retail outlets.
❖ Launch of a Constituency wide promotional campaign to encourage the public to adhere to national Covid-19 guidelines and protocols.
❖ Donation of N95 masks and sanitizing gears to police officers for increased protection, - especially those involved in QURANTINE management. This is as a result of the high numbers of officers being quarantined.
Paray said: “As Member of Parliament, I ask everyone to remember that our lives and livelihoods depend upon defeating Covid-19. Please support our Authorities as we make every attempt to slow the progression of Covid 19, while the Vaccination programme brings the ammunition needed to win the war in this Pandemic.”