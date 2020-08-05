The Ministry of Health has received reports from the public of technical difficulties with the 800-WELL Health Hotline number and advises the population that they should continue to use the 877-WELL (9355) hotline for Trinidad and the 800-HEAL (4325) hotline for Tobago. The Ministry is working with the service provider to rectify the matter and will inform the population as soon as the 800-WELL number is again fully operational.
Members of the public may also call the following numbers for assistance: South-West Regional Health Authority: 87-SWRHA (877-9742) Eastern Regional Health Authority: 877-ERHA (877-3742)
If the person is severely ill, members of the public are advised to call the 811 (emergency hotline) for assistance. Members of the public may also call ahead to the Accident and Emergency Department of the nearest hospital and take the ill person in immediately, if possible.
The Ministry of Health will continue to update the public via its official communication channels.