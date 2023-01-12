The Covid-19 infection situation in Trinidad and Tobago at this time does not warrant an intervention outside of what the Covid Response Team is asking the population, which is the get vaccinated.
At a press conference today in Port of Spain, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the closure of the border was not the response, since all the variants were already in Trinidad and Tobago.
The response, he said, was to limit the spread of virus.
Dr Rowley said that the population as now highly immune, since about half the population was vaccinated, and a that a large portion of the unvaccinated population was exposed and acquired natural immunity.
He said that 92 per cent of the population had been exposed.
He said it was possible that another variant could emerged that would cause the Covid response team to take different actions.
At it was not, he said, the country could continue to operate “without the level of fear and distancing that we did before” which led to the closure of schools and the closure of the borders.
He urged people with comorbidities to get vaccinated.
He said the nature of Carnival was “mingling and mixing”.
But the situation did not warrant the stopping of Carnival.
he said it would be a personal decision whether a person participating in the Carnival, would wear a mask.
"We don't expect an explosion out of Carnival" said Rowley, once there was a personal level of responsibility.
However, he said an increase in the number of Covid-19 infections was expected.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said that the vaccines were available at all heath centres, and that any vaccine would work.
He said that a vaccine booster different from the one previously taken, was safe.
More than 400,000 doses of vaccine are available, to expire between June and July.
“The message is, don’t wait. We don’t know what is around the corner” he said.
Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, principal medical officer, said there has been an increase in Covid-19 patients requiring hospital since December. And as at Thursday, she said, 71 Covid positive patients had admitted to hospital, two in intensive care unit and two children.
Abdool-Richards said 90 per cent of hospitalized patients were not vaccinated and had comorbidities.
She advised persons participating in Carnival 2023 activities to be “personally responsible” and to take the best measures to protect themselves.
Abdool-Richards said although the Ministry of Health had started the process of transitioning the parallel health system to the traditional health care system, there was sufficient capacity for persons seeking treatment foo Covid-19 symptoms.
Abdool-Richards said the public hospitals were now prepared to manage Covid-positive cases.