The number of Covid-19 infections at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital is growing.
And the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) stated yesterday that it’s a cause for concern.
According to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, there have been four recent Covid-19 deaths among the patients on Ward 25, with three others in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) fighting to survive.
The source claimed there were 17 more Covid-positive patients, and that members of the nursing staff are also testing positive.
“Ward 13 is also affected and the cases are climbing. Some nursing staffers are really sick. Management was forewarned and did not listen, so now they are trying to hold the nursing administrator responsible,” the source said.
When the Express spoke with TTRNA president Idi Stuart yesterday, he said the association is aware that there is currently a growing number of cases at St Ann’s Hospital.
“The specific amount, the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) will be best positioned to give that information. However, we can confirm there have been a growing number of cases,” he said.
“We have made contact since last week with the authorities, and we’re working with the hospital administrators to try to resolve a number of our members’ concerns, in terms of being in a position to separate suspected patients and positive patients from negative patients,” he added.
Great strain on staff
Stuart said the biggest challenge within a mental institution is patients are not as bed-ridden as they would be in general settings. They are not as fully oriented, and they tend to wander throughout the wards “so it is indeed a challenge for those psychiatric nurses to try to contain a spread within those institutions”, he said.
He noted that the original plan was for those patients, suspected and positive, to be relocated to Wards 2 and 3, male and female, respectively. However, because of the numbers, Wards 2 and 3 definitely cannot hold patients from Forensic, Ward 11, Ward 25, or from a number of other wards, as they don’t have that capacity.
“The initial plan doesn’t seem to be working so the authorities need to develop an alternative mechanism if they really want to reduce the number of patients becoming ill and patients succumbing to the virus. I am also aware that the authorities have faced some challenges in vaccinating a number of the patients because they are institutionalised, so they would require their relatives to sign on their behalf. And that has proven difficult also.
A great strain
“Some of those wards house a number of elderly patients, and from the association standpoint, it would be indeed unfortunate if those persons develop Covid-19 and then go on later to succumb,” Stuart said.
He said they are also aware that the NWRHA is managing its own Covid patients at St James Medical and now at the reopened Hasely Crawford Stadium site, but this has placed a great strain on the nursing personnel because ICU nurses have to now be separated across three facilities.
“Firstly, there are those at Port of Spain, which is the original ICU area. Secondly, at St James Medical where it was supposed to be for the Covid ICU patients. And also now at the step-down facility which is at the Hasely Crawford Stadium where the field hospital has been set up.
“So, the staff are extremely stretched, extremely tired, and they are actually calling for the association to intervene. However, we are hamstrung because across all facilities, nursing personnel are currently stretched,” he said.
The Express attempted to get a response from NWRHA acting chief executive officer Salisha Baksh, but calls to her phone went unanswered.