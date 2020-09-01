Three Covid 19 patients died overnight, the Ministry of Health disclosed today.
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19. 23,651
Number of unique patient tests completed 20,729 Number of repeated tests 2,922
Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago 1,773
Total number of active cases 1,063
Number of deaths 25
Number of persons discharged 685
The fourteen (14) positive cases reported below show results from samples taken during the period August 23rd to August 30th, 2020.
The Ministry of Health regrets to inform the public that there are three additional COVID-19 related deaths.
The persons are an elderly male with co-morbidities and two elderly females, also with co-morbidities.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 25.
Fourteen (14) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.
o Thirteen persons tested positive – Trinidad o
One person tested positive - Tobago
Nine (9) persons have been discharged.
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – (80)
Nine hundred and sixty- two (962) patients are in home isolation under the continuous monitoring of the respective County Medical Officer Health (CMOH) offices. Fourteen (14) new patients will be processed for admission at the discretion of the CMOHs.
Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility 65 6 (ICU) 13 (HDU) Caura Hospital 15
COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – (7)
Brooklyn Facility, Sangre Grande 0
Balandra 0
Tacarigua 2
UWI, Debe 4
UWI, Canada hall 0
UWI, Freedom hall 0
NAPA 1
Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are hospital wards that provide treatment for people who are very ill. They are staffed with health care professionals who are trained in ICU treatment and the use of sophisticated monitoring equipment. High Dependency Units (HDUs) are wards for people who need more observation, treatment and nursing care than is possible in a general ward but slightly less than that given in an Intensive Care Unit.