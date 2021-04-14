COVID LOCKDOWN AGAIN

To stem the growing number of Covid-19 cases and flatten the curve for a third time in Trinidad and Tobago, the Government has announced new restrictions.
From midnight, and for the next three weeks, there will be no more in-house dining at restaurants, bars, casinos and cinemas.
There will be no gathering of more than five persons.
And all beaches have been closed, again.
The decision was announced this morning by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh who said that the seven day average of Covid cases was now 42 a day.
He said the country had moved from manageable three to six cases a day.
One month ago, there was a two to three Covid-case occupancy rate at hospitals.
It was now at 25 per cent, he said.
Deyalsingh said that a post-Easter surge in cases was expected this weekend, and if nothing was done now, there would another surge two weeks on.
He said that after discussions at the Covid Response Meeting this morning chaired by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who is himself Covid-positive, the restrictions were agreed upon.
"These figures cannot be ignored" Deyalsingh said of the surge.
He said that the point was to reduce the movement of people, and situations where mask could not be worn.
He urged people not to have family gatherings of any kind.
He said all beaches, inclusive of those "down the islands" would be closed.
An exception would be made to those involved in the leather back conservation project.
He said that the authorities would ensure that tour boats would be monitored to prevent a party atmosphere.
He said while religious gatherings would be allowed but people attending these place stick with the 50 per cent capacity, and mask be worn at all times.
Deyalsingh said countries around the world were now fighting the Covid virus and Covid fatigue.
He said people wanted to go back their their normal lives, but at this time, that was not possible.
He said the people of Trinidad and Tobago could do this for a third time, in order to flatten the emerging curve.
BIG NUMBERS
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health had recorded 70 new Covid-19 cases.
It noted the new cases were detected in samples taken over a three-day period between April 10-12.
Additionally, one person has been discharged from hospital and another 23 people have been deemed to be recovered community cases, bringing the number of recovered patients to 7,799.
The total number of active cases now stands at 566.
The ministry said 420 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 255 are in State quarantine facilities.
Five people are in step-down facilities.
Seventy-one people are hospitalised with six patients in the Intensive Care Unit and two in the High Dependency Unit.
Of the hospitalised patients, 20 are in Tobago.
To date, 118,2247 samples (56,567 at private labs) have been submitted for testing and this country has recorded a total of 8,511 confirmed cases of the virus. There were no new deaths reported yesterday so deaths from the virus remain at 146. The ministry advised yesterday that 10,360 people have been vaccinated to date.