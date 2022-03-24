Trinidad and Tobago has been recording positive trends in the parallel healthcare system in its response to the Covid-19 virus.
So said Principal Medical Officer-Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.
“We have noticed positive trends for the past 34 days. During this time we have noted that the overall occupancy has been 40 per cent and less, and this has been a consistent trend,” Abdool-Richards said, and added, “This of course is a very welcoming sign and is a positive trend.”
She said as at 8.00 a.m. today, the national overall occupancy is at 22 per cent, and when placed in context, two out of ten beds are currently filled.
“Again, a very positive trend and a good sign, and hopefully, part of our return to normalcy.”
She noted that all the hospital in the parallel healthcare system currently have occupancy levels of below 30 per cent.
“Ward level occupancy is at 22 per cent. ICU (Intensive Care Unit) occupancy, usually our cause for concern, is at 26 per cent with 21 of 80 beds in Trinidad and Tobago currently being occupied. And HDU (High Dependency Unit) occupancy is at 13 per cent.
“If we were to look at the actual number of patients in the parallel healthcare system this morning, the trend of decreasing numbers continues. There are currently 175 patients in the parallel healthcare system of which 159 are in hospitals and 16 are in a step-down facility.”
Abdool-Richards said effective today, the Point Fortin Hospital is rededicated to the people of Point Fortin and has now been included in the traditional healthcare system.
“The Area Hospital Point Fortin has now been upgraded to treat moderately and severely ill patients, so patients in the Area Hospital Point Fortin are now being treated with oxygen and for more serious cases of Covid-19.
“Of course, the capacity to treat step-down level patients is available at all our hospitals.”
She noted that as of this afternoon, the Area Hospital Point Fortin will now be classified under hospitals as opposed to step-down facilities, which is one of the steps in consolidating the healthcare system as the country moves in the direction of returning to normalcy.
“In our Accident and Emergency Departments this morning, there are 15 patients across ten Accident and Emergency Departments.
“We continue to notice, over the last two months, a decline in the total number of patients in our Accident and Emergency Departments that are Covid-positive. And also, we’ve seen a significant lower number of ICU level patients. In fact, over the last three weeks we have had zero ICU level patients being admitted into the Accident and Emergency Departments,” she stated.
Pointing out that the ambulance services currently has a low overall usage for Covid-19 patients, Abdool-Richards said the seven-day rolling average for ambulance usage for Covid patients is currently at 15 per cent.
Putting the figure into context, she noted the last time the country had such occupancy levels and Accident and Emergency level numbers as well as ambulance usage percentages was in early April of last year, which was prior to a spike in Covid-19 cases.
“We would have noted that a spike was noticed from on or about mid-April and generally progressed onto July, and then again from October we saw yet again another wave. But, the current occupancy levels and the number of patients in our hospitals really are reflective of a trend of less severely and critically ill patients requiring care.”
She urged people to seek medical care early and to continue to comply with the Ministry of Health’s approved levels of care.
“Please give yourselves and your relatives a chance by seeking medical attention early if they have signs of Covid-19 or they are confirmed with Covid-19. This virus continues to have a level of uncertainty, and we must be prepared.”
She called on people to continue to practice the certainties of vaccination and the 3Ws.
“Vaccination have been proven to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 virus, to decrease transmission to persons who are vulnerable. Vaccination has been proven to reduce the risk of hospitalisation, especially given the levels of ICU and HDU care that may be required.
“The 3Ws are WHO (World Health Organisation) guidelines that have stood the test of time. Let us continue to wear our masks properly, let us continue to wash our hands and sanitise our spaces accordingly, and let us continue to watch our distance,” Abdool-Richards said.
She said yesterday the country recorded three more Covid-19 deaths and 251 new Covid-19 cases.