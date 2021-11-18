In the past few weeks, Covid-19 patients have been presenting to hospital much sicker than before and healthcare workers have witnessed them deteriorating within mere minutes of arrival, according to Dr Abdul Hamid, General Manager Primary Healthcare Services at the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Hamid said the majority of patients had been turning up with moderate symptoms previously.
“Now, critically ill patients are presenting requiring immediate intervention such as intubation,” he said.
He said the common element among these patients is that the majority are unvaccinated.
“Some days it’s 100 per cent unvaccinated cases on the floors of our emergency departments. In hospital, there are over 93 per cent of the total patients unvaccinated while an even higher number are in ICU and HDU. We have instances where every 15 minutes there is a crash or collapse of a patient,” he added.
Hamid said healthcare workers are at their breaking point and the mental and physical strain on medical staff is unprecedented.
He pleaded with the public to get vaccinated and with those infected with the virus to seek medical attention before they become so severely ill.
“Do not wait until you are too ill to contact the healthcare system. We are continuing to notice that persons decline ambulance transfer to Accident and Emergency and to the parallel healthcare system even though they are very ill and require hospitalisation. These patients often end up, within two to three days, in severe critical condition,” he said.
Vaccination the best defence
Diabetologist of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Dr Chad Bisambar also pleaded with diabetics to be vigilant and get vaccinated against Covid-19.
His plea comes as the world currently observes Diabetes Awareness Month.
Bisambar noted that around 13 per cent of Trinidad and Tobago’s population is diabetic. He said while there is not enough data to suggest that having diabetes makes you more likely to contract Covid-19, there is evidence to show that there is an increased risk of severe reaction to the virus if a person is diabetic.
Bisambar said many of the patients he has had to refer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) are diabetic.
Covid-19 can also cause insulin-resistance and may also affect the pancreas, which produce insulin, he explained.
“Certain medications that we use for Covid-19 infection include steroids and this can also cause high blood glucose levels,” he added.
Bisambar said all Covid-19 patients with high blood glucose levels are being screened for diabetes as some do not even know they are diabetic.
He said the best form of defence at this time is to be vaccinated.
“Vaccination may prevent severe infection, may prevent hospitalisation and most importantly, may prevent death from Covid-19. So, I am urging everyone in the public, diabetic patients or otherwise, please go get your vaccine,” he said.
Diabetics are also being urged to be prepared and have at least one month’s supply of medication on hand in the event they contract Covid-19 and have to be quarantined.