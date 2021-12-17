A San Juan attorney is sharing her harrowing experience of what happens behind closed doors at the Tacarigua step-down facility after she had to quarantine there upon receiving a positive Covid-19 result.
The woman, who spoke to the Express yesterday, requested anonymity and says she hopes her story will improve conditions at all step-down facilities in Trinidad for the patients and staff who must bear this unsanitary environment.
The attorney returned to Trinidad on November 29 from the UK. As an unvaccinated person, she said she paid for her quarantine stay at Kapok Hotel to return home.
She said as part of the agreement she signed to re-enter Trinidad she had to submit to a PCR test after seven days.
She said, “The test was done on the eighth-day (December 6). It was positive. The doctor from the Tacarigua step-down facility contacted me. He told me it was a shared facility, and there will be people like me at the facility.”
The attorney said she was not comfortable with the arrangement and expressed her concerns to the doctor at the Tacarigua step-down facility.
“I told him I am an attorney, and I will be looking at what my options are. They left me alone until Wednesday at the hotel. I told him I wanted to do my own test privately. The results came back as Covid positive. The CMO from St George-West called me and told me that I would be going to that (Tacarigua) facility,” she said.
Disgusting facility
The attorney said when she arrived at the Tacarigua step-down facility, it was the most disgusting place she had ever seen.
The floors were filthy, and the beds were dusty. When she went to check out the washroom area, it was no better there.
She said, “There were two toilets but no toilet seats. The shower had dirty mats and inside the shower, there were dirty tissues on the floor.”
With no other choice, the attorney said she had to stay in the dirty room with five other women.
“Most of them were bedridden. Some were on oxygen and had colostomy bags. Everywhere was filthy and was infested with mosquitoes. There were no curtains or screens for privacy. The lady across from me was bedridden and the nurses were cleaning her right in front of me,” she said.
The attorney said even though she stayed only for a night, it was more than enough for her to want to do something about it.
“I confronted the nurses and doctors about the unsanitary conditions and they all were in agreement that it was indeed awful, but they were trying to move everyone to the Racquet Centre at Eddie Hart.”
Apart from taking photos and sending emails to her relatives in the UK and Trinidad, she also contacted various media houses locally to highlight the ghastly situation at the Tacarigua step-down facility.
“The situation was brought to the Health Minister’s attention last Friday morning at the news conference. He denied there was anything wrong with the facility. He basically said that I did not want to be there. However, once the pictures surfaced, he could no longer reject my claim. Friday evening, I was quickly moved from the facility and put into Arima Hospital. Though I tested positive for Covid, I felt fine. I wasn’t sick, but the doctors told me they thought I had Omicron since I had just returned from the UK,” she said.
Speaking up
The attorney said she asked a doctor how they tested to determine which strain of the virus she had contracted, and he said he did not know.
Though she asked numerous times to quarantine at home, her request was denied.
“I felt since I wasn’t sick and had no symptoms, I could quarantine at home, so someone who was really sick could get the bed,” she said.
The attorney said she was discharged from the Arima Hospital on Monday and told she could quarantine at home.
She said, “I will finish my quarantine on December 22. I am happy I can spend it with my family. I must commend the doctors and nurses. They were great and worked very hard. Even though the conditions at Arima Hospital were better, it was still filthy.
I am someone that speaks up for myself. I could not allow this to continue in silence. The conditions at the step-down facilities need to improve not only for the patients but for staff too, she said.