A Woman Police Officer who recently delivered a baby died from the Covid virus on Saturday night.
WPC Anisa Khan, an officer attached to the Cunupia Police Station, was the 14th police officer to succumb to the virus.
Khan’s death was mourned on social media by her loved ones and those she helped.
Local Government councillor for Munroe Road/Caroni Savannah, Adrian Ali, said he was heartbroken by Khan’s death.
“Rest in peace WPC Khan. This one hurt my heart. Very sad news indeed. Condolences to the family and friends of Anisa. Please stay strong in these trying times,” he wrote.
Another person wrote, “I knew her well. She always visited my school as a community officer. My deepest condolences to her family, her children and her colleagues.”
The Express was told that Khan began feeling unwell two weeks ago and tested positive for the Covid virus. Her baby was delivered last week.
Earlier this month, Health Ministry’s Director of Women’s Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, said 383 pregnant women had contracted the virus.
He said the increase in Covid-positive cases among pregnant women was alarming and appealed to expectant mothers to get vaccinated.
It is uncertain whether Khan had been vaccinated.
Sirjusingh said as at September 1 one woman who had contracted Covid-19 during her pregnancy had died.
He said pregnant women past their first trimester were eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.