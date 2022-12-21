Paula-Mae Weekes

President Paula-Mae Weekes

There will be no video Christmas message this year from President Paula-Mae Weekes.

This is because, Her Excellency's nonagenarian mother with whom she lives has contracted covid and, as is recommended, she is in quarantine.

According to a statement from the office of the President, the good news is her mother who was vaccinated and boosted, experienced only mild symptoms and is now symptom-free but still being monitored carefully.

President Weekes, also vaccinated and boosted, continues to test negative and is working from home during the quarantine period.

