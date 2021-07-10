Corporate corruption has hindered desperate workers from benefiting from social relief measures introduced by the Government to provide support for those affected by COVID-19.
This according to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on Saturday stated that the Government is disappointed in corporate actions that prevented such persons from accessing relief.
The Prime Minister noted that in response to COVID-19 restrictions which severely impacted those employed in certain sectors, the Government introduced grants and loans under, “very favourable terms.” One such grant was the salary relief grant for those registered workers whose employment or income was terminated or suspended as a result of these measures. The grant is administered through the National Insurance Board (NIBTT).
According to Rowley, a number of persons who attempted to secure such grants were determined to be unlisted for National Insurance. In some cases, he said, these employees were not disclosed to the NIBTT by their employers.
“What has been happening over and above everything else is that a lot of people have been hiring people and not reporting the existence of those people to the NIB. That is shown to some extent because these people are not making statutory declarations.”
“That means you are not paying NIS (National Insurance System) for the worker, you are not making your contributions, in some instances we have found that there are some people taking money from the worker purporting to do so for NIS payments and not making that payment. There is one word to describe that, theft. There are some instances when workers come to the Government department looking to qualify for the grants only to be told that we have no record of you but the person has been working there for years. We say ok, get your employer to send a letter saying you are an employee. The employer understands what is going on and says I am not issuing a letter. That puts the person in a difficult situation,” he said.
This after it was recently disclosed by National Insurance Chair, Helen Drayton, that NIS contributions far exceeded income.
“The NIS is currently in a situation where benefit expenditure exceeds contribution income. At the end of the fiscal year, June 2020, this gap was $664.96 million, and is expected to widen,” Drayton told the Express in July.
According to Rowley, country-wide corruption can be amended through digitization, where records and operations are moved to the digital platform.
“Ladies and gentlemen, these things have to stop and one of the ways I am ensuring these things are reduced is to digitize this country's operations. The level of corruption in this country, petite, to huge to humongous can be seriously assailed by digitizing operations. What digital activity does is create an ongoing record of what has happened, who has done what, when it is done and where it is stored. The data is easily manipulated and easily accessed. The faster we digitize this country the better we are going to cope with this.
“The MInistry of Finance would tell you a lot more than I will tell you on this matter but this is a serious matter. There are a lot of workers, working for employers who refuse to comply with the requirements of the NIB. The question will rise as to what level of enforcement takes place at NIB because apparently in this country the only aspect of this country’s operations that is held lowest to the grindstone is the Government and the Cabinet. Everybody else gets a free pass to do as you please,” he said.