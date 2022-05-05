Covid rises in schools

UP to 316 Covid-19 infections have been confirmed in schools across the country since the return to physical classes for all pupils on April 19, 2022.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday the Ministry of Education had advised of 288 confirmed cases among school staff and pupils in 243 schools.
These were recorded between April 25-29, he said, but further data was not available as to whether primary versus secondary schools were showing the most cases.
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly had said last week 28 cases had been recorded in 16 schools, at the end of the first week.
However, the total number of actual cases in schools, since reopening, was not confirmed. Speaking during yesterday’s Ministry of Health news conference on Covid-19, Deyalsingh said Covid-19 in any environment was a concern and not just schools.
However, a return to lockdowns was not being considered at this time, he said.
“At this stage of the pandemic, the option of shutting down and keeping people away from work or away from school is not one that is recommended because the long term socio-economic effects are going to be felt for years to come,” the minister stated.
He had earlier noted a marked decrease in the daily vaccination rate and continued to urge people to get inoculated against Covid-19.
Providing a status update on a donation of 40,000 Pfizer-BionTech Covid-19 vaccines from the government of Spain, intended for children between the ages of five to 11 years, Deyalsingh said flight arrangements were being worked out and he anticipates being able to give firmer details soon.
Meanwhile, after seeing significant decline this year, hospital occupancy due to Covid-19 is showing an increase.
This has led to a warning from Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, that the virus is still present and those at risk must protect themselves.
Abdool-Richards said the parallel healthcare system has shown a slow increase in occupancy, as Covid-19 cases also climbed.
“The hospital occupancy was noted to decrease very slowly at first,” she stated.
“We were at highest December 23, 2021, and we saw an initially slow decline and then a more consistent decline in hospital occupancy up until April 26. From April 26 to present, we have now noticed an occupancy that has been slowly increasing upwards,” she said.
December peak
Abdool-Richards noted that at the time of speaking yesterday, there were 194 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with the figures aligning with an increase in the rolling seven-day average for Covid-19 cases for the same period.
“There’s usually a 14-day to a 21-day gap between the start of the increase in cases and when we start seeing the increase in occupancy at the hospitals,” she said.
Hospital occupancy peaked around 82 to 83 per cent on December 23, 2021, before dropping to 20 per cent during the first few months of the year.
Within eight days, however, hospital occupancy increased to 24 per cent but step-down facilities still had no patients at this time.
This implies that the patients being admitted to hospital are “very ill”, she said.
Good sign
Also of concern was a possible increase in occupancy of Intensive Care Units (ICU), which has trended between 20 and 25 per cent for the last two months.
Calling this “a good sign”, she added: “This morning there are nine ICU level patients in the hospitals in the parallel healthcare facility out of a total of 80 available beds, and none in the Accident and Emergency departments.”
All the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system are, however, under the benchmark of 75 per cent occupancy.
“The Accident and Emergency departments continue to register low numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases,” Abdool-Richards said.
As of yesterday morning, there were seven patients across ten Accident and Emergency departments.
Around 12 per cent of the ambulance system is currently being used for Covid-19 patients, which she said represented a slight uptick compared to last week’s ten per cent.
“We have noticed trends for approximately 75 days in which our hospitals have been under 40 per cent occupancy,” Abdool-Richards said.
She added:“We have noticed low numbers of persons seeking care at the Accident and Emergency departments, and the ambulance usage, another factor that we look at, is also low. However, we need to remember that 82 per cent of those patients who are hospitalised, are not fully vaccinated.”