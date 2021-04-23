Covid strikes UDeCOTT

TWO senior officials of the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (UDeCOTT) are in quarantine, after an employee of the company tested positive for Covid-19 last weekend.
The officials began their quarantine at their homes on Monday.
In a message to staff on Sunday, the UDeCOTT CEO, Tamica Charles-Phillips, said the State project management company recorded its fifth positive Covid case last Friday.
“In addition to implementing the work-from-home roster, Covid sanitisation protocols were also actioned on the weekends, commencing April 10 and April 17, respectively, to ensure the health and safety of all employees at the Sackville and Richmond Street offices,” the CEO said.
The Express was also told that the legal, administration and procurement departments are also in quarantine.
Other workers have complained that UDeCOTT started back the rotation system late.
One worker said: “When the first case was known, the entire staff should have been put on rotation and not when we threaten to go to a union.”
Another worker said the rotation is just for some as other departments are still being required to come into office every day.
“This is not fair as Covid is not picking and choosing which staff member to infect next,” the employee lamented.
However, following yesterday’s announcement by Government, that the public service will operate at 50 per cent capacity, on a rotational basis, UDeCOTT’s chief executive officer sent out an e-mail to staff last evening, advising that a revised roster, which includes management, was approved by the executive management.
“Staff working at project sites are expected to report to their respective sites. Considerations have been given in the department’s rostering for any cases where there may be spacing concerns with UDeCOTT site offices due to social distancing protocols,” Charles-Phillips stated in the e-mail.
The Express reached out to UDeCOTT via e-mail for a response and the communications department said it acknowledged receipt. Calls to department head Roxanne Stapleton-Whyms were not answered.
Meanwhile, across at TSTT (Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago) the company is refuting claims by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), that there is a positive Covid-19 case at one of the company’s offices—the office at Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain.
In a statement on Tuesday, TSTT said it informed the CWU that after a contact tracing exercise by the Ministry of Health, one of the employees was found to be a secondary contact to a Covid-19 case.
“We assured the union that the company took the necessary precautions to ensure that prevailing health and safety protocols were followed. While the employee in question has shown no symptoms of the virus, we thoroughly sanitised the building and proactively put measures in place for that employee to perform their duties remotely. Both actions were taken pre-emptively and out of an abundance of caution,” TSTT added.