COVID-19 cases are seeing a “disturbing and significant,” upsurge in Tobago.
This according to Minister of Health, Terrance Deyalsingh who spoke at a COVID-19 virtual news conference on Saturday. Deyalsingh stated that contract tracing on the island has revealed a series of events which contributed to the rise in cases.
A series of three birthday parties held on November 22, 28 and December 2, he said, were the cause of Tobago’s growing numbers and one recent COVID-19 death. One person in attendance at the birthday party on November 22, he said, returned to Trinidad and later succumbed to the virus.
“We are now concerned with Tobago.There has been in our point of view a disturbing and significant upsurge in cases and the contact tracing has revealed a very disturbing series of events that took place in Tobago with the help of people from Trinidad. On November 22 there was a birthday party in Tobago where people from Trinidad went across. Out of that birthday party it gave us five positive cases and one of the Trinidadians who then came back to Tobago probably went across with the virus subsequently passed.”
“On November 28 there was another birthday party in Tobago which again spawned five cases. On the eighth of December there was another birthday party in Tobago. So far that has given us one positive case but in speaking to Dr Tiffany Hoyt a few minutes ago they are looking at the prime contacts out of that case. In three birthday parties in Tobago, we have eleven cases with one death directly attributable to that birthday party...Again we are pleading with people both in Trinidad and Tobago not to have gatherings. We now know that one person has died because they went from Trinidad to a birthday party in Tobago,” said Deyalsingh.
As a result, he asked that citizens abide by the public health regulations and limit instances of social gatherings that are not within the immediate family. For those planning to visit Tobago during the Christmas period, he said that a vacation should not stop adherence to protocols such as mask wearing and distancing.
He added that the Ministry of Health and the Chief Medical Officer are ready to offer assistance to Tobago in dealing with its growing caseload.
“We have been advising the population not to have gatherings out of your immediate family. Last Wednesday I had particularly reached out to Trinidadians going across to Tobago for Christmas not to let your guard down. The fact that you are on vacation does not mean that you can stop wearing masks and social distancing. As Minister of Health of both Trinidad and Tobago, we are concerned about what is happening in Tobago. We stand ready to support the Tobago regional health authority. I will support my colleague, the secretary of health, wellness and family services, the CMO will support his colleague, the county medical officer of health,” he said.