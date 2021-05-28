The Peoples National Movement is mourning the death of one of its own, taken by the Covid-19 virus.
Joycelyn Bodden died overnight. She was the party's Welfare Officer.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was saddened by Bodden's death.
In a Facebook post, Rowley said, "I am very saddened by our loss of Joycelyn who was taken from us at this terrible time. Sharon and I and the PNM family are deeply saddened by her passing but more so because we were not able to comfort her during her period of distress. Please accept our family's condolences and know that we share her love with gratitude and are poorer now for her passing. We thank you all for sharing her with us and thank God for lending her to us all. Now that she has gone to his arms, may she rest in perfect peace."
On her social media page, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, she wrote: My heart is heavy. Such a wonderful, warm, motherly, supportive, efficient, caring and...just beautiful person. I will miss you. You've left your mark on this world; sleep easy knowing that you were loved. My condolences on behalf of the St Ann's East Constituency to your family."
Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat wrote: "In the world of politics where many relationships are transactional, you offered an unending supply of love, heart and compassion. That smile formed naturally and burst into a laugh quickly. Your hand reached out easily and held and hugged often. You picked up that phone and called on every occasion and without an occasion. You insisted on a talk and not a text and when I did not take your call right away the sweetest bouff came by text: I not leaving you no message. I calling to tell you something. To Camille you were like a mother, a friend, a champion. We wished it would not happen, but it had to happen. You have gone Joycelyn Bodden, PNM Welfare Officer, stalwart and political Godmother, gone taking with you one of the most beautiful persons that many of us knew. Farewell."
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds wrote: "Words cannot express the loss we feel on the passing of our PNM Welfare Officer Ms. Joycelyn Bodden. Her service to the party and by extension the people of Trinidad and Tobago is beyond measure. Rest in eternal peace Lady Bodden. Gone but will never be forgotten. Heaven has a new angel."