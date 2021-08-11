The Covid-19 virus has claimed the life of Rajesh Ram, the principal of the Tableland High School, near New Grant, Princes Town.
Ram, a 49-year-old father of three, died on Tuesday night, according to relatives.
His death will be among those recorded when the Ministry of Health issues a Covid update today.
Ram and his wife Sadee Sanichar-Ram are owners of the Exotic Fruit Plant Shed in New Grant, Princes Town.
Ram was also the former principal of the Biche High School.
Their son, Rajeev, 24, was a scholarship winner and they have twin girls.