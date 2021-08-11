rajesh

Rajesh Ram and his wife Sadee Sanichar-Ram

The Covid-19 virus has claimed the life of Rajesh Ram, the principal of the Tableland High School, near New Grant, Princes Town.

Ram, a 49-year-old father of three, died on Tuesday night, according to relatives.

His death will be among those recorded when the Ministry of Health issues a Covid update today.

Ram and his wife Sadee Sanichar-Ram are owners of the Exotic Fruit Plant Shed in New Grant, Princes Town.

Ram was also the former principal of the Biche High School.

Their son, Rajeev, 24, was a scholarship winner and they have twin girls.

Clarence Rambharat, Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries  speaks with horticulturalist, Rajesh Ram, during an annual Flower Show hosted by the Horticultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago (HSTT) in Maraval in April, 2018.

