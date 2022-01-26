Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) will soon have an approved Covid-19 vaccine for children in the five to 11 age group.
Deyalsingh stated on Wednesday that following the interim guidelines released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as it pertains to the use of the Pfizer vaccine on the five to 11 age group, the information they have so far, seems to indicate that at this time the approval is granted for the special paediatric formula which is slightly different from the adult formula currently in use in T&T.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, the Health Minister said: “At this time, it seems that the Pfizer vaccine that is approved will be the paediatric formula, which as we indicated, is a different dosage, it’s a lower dosage. The buffer is different and the packaging is different.
“We at the Ministry of Health have been in talks, bilateral talks with Pfizer since December 2 for both Paxlovid and this paediatric formula. We’ve signed a non-disclosure agreement but just to let the country know, we are in the marketplace actively pursuing the special paediatric formula, which at this time seems to be what we will have to use.”
He noted that the Government is also pursuing initiatives via CARPHA (Caribbean Public Health Agency), which it has done in the past, for a collective procurement of the same vaccine for the Caribbean region.
“We are exploring all alternatives to procure these vaccines for the five to 11. As soon as we have word as to when and how many doses and shipment particulars, we will come to you.”
In related news, Deyalsingh stated that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has approved the extension of the opening hours for beaches.
He said following a meeting between Rowley and the Tobago House of Assembly’s Chief Secretary, Farley Augustus, a decision was taken for beaches in Trinidad and Tobago to now open from 5.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. effective Monday (January 31).
Prior to this, beaches were open to members of the public from 5.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.
Deyalsingh noted that the new opening hours will also apply to reef tours, swamp tours and other similar activities, but with a 50 per cent capacity.
“And we urge, no partying, no alcohol. And we urge caution after the beach is closed at 6.00 p.m. for no after beach lime and partying especially with your mask off.”
He said the existing regulations will be amended to give effect to these changes that kick in from Monday.
Meanwhile, the five-member medical team recently appointed to examine the level of care in the healthcare system, including covid19 deaths, has asked for an extension of time.
The team, headed by Prof Terence Seemungal, was given one week to report its findings to the Government.
However, Deyalsingh stated that the team asked for a three-week extension, which was granted by Rowley.
“The first timeframe was a week, they have asked for and received a three-week extension, so the Prime Minister has signed off on that,” Deyalsingh said.