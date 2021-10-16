couva

The Couva District Health Facility 

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) wishes to advise and alert the public, that a quantum of vials of the COVID-19 vaccines, were recently discovered missing from the Couva District Health Facility (CDHF) on Friday and confirmed today after preliminary investigation.

While an investigation is underway, the public is reminded that as a matter of public safety, the COVID-19 vaccines should only be accessed at Ministry of Health authorized vaccination locations.

Members of the public are requested to be on high alert and contact the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service should they have information.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AG apologises to Kamla

AG apologises to Kamla

The Attorney General last night apologised to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and w…

REMOVE THE PRESIDENT

REMOVE THE PRESIDENT

President Paula-Mae Weekes created history in becoming this country’s first female President in 2018. And now a historic move has been made to remove her from office.

Recommended for you