The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) wishes to advise and alert the public, that a quantum of vials of the COVID-19 vaccines, were recently discovered missing from the Couva District Health Facility (CDHF) on Friday and confirmed today after preliminary investigation.
While an investigation is underway, the public is reminded that as a matter of public safety, the COVID-19 vaccines should only be accessed at Ministry of Health authorized vaccination locations.
Members of the public are requested to be on high alert and contact the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service should they have information.