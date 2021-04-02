The Ministry of Health says it has detected Variants of Concern (VOC) in five positive samples sent to the University of the West Indies for genetic sequencing.
All five samples sequenced revealed the presence of the B117 variant (the UK variant).
These samples were taken from foreign nationals aboard a sea vessel on March 23.
Upon receipt of the positive results; all five samples were sent via the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) to the University of the West Indies (UWI) Laboratory.
None of these persons were allowed to disembark the vessel as per the
national quarantine protocol. Subsequently, the vessel left T&T waters on March 24.
The public is reminded that all quarantine protocols remain in place to ensure the continued protection of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
The public is also reminded to follow all public health guidelines as it relates to COVID-19.
Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
Keep your distance from others (6 feet)
Stay home if you are ill
Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
Cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow
Avoid touching your face
Clean then sanitize surfaces (e.g. table tops, door knobs and cell phones