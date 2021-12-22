The Accident and Emergency department at hospital across Trinidad and Tobago continue to experience a large intake of severely ill Covid-19 patients.
So said Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer, during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.
“As part of Delta preparedness and based on the trend that the Ministry of Health and the RHAs (Regional Health Authorities) were noting, we did increase capacity at the traditional Accident and Emergencies, to cope with the increasing demand for care.
“Our Accident and Emergencies continue to be inundated with a large number of critically and severely ill patients. As of seven this morning, there were 169 persons across four Accident and Emergency departments in Trinidad, receiving medical care. Of those, there are approximately 32 ICU (Intensive Care Unit) level patients receiving medical care.
“Many of the ICU level patients are arriving at the Accident and Emergency department too late, and so, their clinical status is deemed unstable. In this regard, we continue to manage the ICU level patients as per the Ministry of Health protocols, onsite at the Accident and Emergency departments, and if clinically stable, we transfer them to a hospital in the parallel healthcare system.”
She said it is important to note that one hundred per cent of the ICU level patients in the traditional Accident and Emergencies in parallel healthcare system, are not fully vaccinated and that they have noticed since October 19, that 90 per cent to one hundred per cent of ICU level patients in the A&E are not fully vaccinated.
“If we look generally at the Accident and Emergencies status, 87 per cent of all persons in the Accident and Emergencies this morning are not fully vaccinated.
She noted that the bed status is a dynamic situation that changes on a daily basis, dependent on the clinical status of patients in the A&Es, the availability of supporting resources, equipment and otherwise, and the actual physical infrastructure that they have available.
“And this morning in Trinidad there are 67 operational ICU beds and nine operational beds in Tobago, within the parallel healthcare system. In Trinidad 58 out of the 67 beds are filled and in Tobago six out of nine. And of the 58 persons in Trinidad who are in ICU, 50 are not fully vaccinated.
“So, we have noticed here that 87 per cent of all persons in ICU in Trinidad and Tobago are not fully vaccinated.”
Abdool-Richards stated that across Trinidad and Tobago, there is an 87 per cent occupancy if they consider the number of beds that are filled, and that this is a consistent trend.
She said as it stands, they are managing over 900 Covid-positive patients who are all critically and severely ill, in the traditional Accident and Emergency departments as well as the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system.
“Our overall occupancy is now at 83 per cent and this is despite of us increasing beds on a phased basis and trying our utmost best.”
She also pointed to an increase in the number of admissions in the parallel healthcare system.
“We have noticed as well that over the past two to three weeks the net admissions to the parallel healthcare system continue to increase.
“We look at net admissions because it indicates the additional strain on hospitals in the parallel healthcare system, and the net admission is the result of the total new admissions subtracted from the total number of discharges.”
Stating that since October 19, they have noticed an increasing rolling average as well as an increasing number of hospitalisations, Abdool-Richards added that Trinidad and Tobago have the Delta variant, which is now established in the community.
“And so, we have noticed that persons being admitted into hospitals are entering into a more clinically severe medical condition so they spend longer in hospital. So, we’re seeing the net effect of this, which would be an increased number of persons in the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system as well as the Accidents and Emergencies, coupled with a decreased number of persons being discharged.”
She noted that the net effect is an increasing strain on the parallel healthcare system as well as the Accident and Emergency departments.
“The net number of admissions over the past five days in the parallel healthcare system has been 112 versus 153 for the seven days previously. Given the average number of persons that are admitted into the parallel healthcare system per day, we believe that this trend would note an increase, and a consistent increase, beyond the 153 by the end of this reporting week.
“As of this morning, there are 543 persons in the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system, 206 in step-down facilities, so the total number of persons in the system is 749. This is the highest number of patients in the parallel healthcare system since October 19, when we started noticing that upward trend.”
She pleaded with those citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to get vaccinated as it’s the one sure way of defeating the Covid-19 virus.