As the Covid-19 pandemic drags on, its impact has taken and continues to take a toll on many aspects of citizens’ lives, despite the country having rallied over the past year to deal with the ever-changing picture and people adjusting their behaviours and lifestyles to help prevent the spread of the virus.
So said Dr Katija Khan, Clinical Psychologist at the Faculty of Medical Science, University of the West Indies (UWI), during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.
Khan, who is also a member of UWI’s Covid-19 Task Force, said: “Now many would have felt relief at the vaccine rollout and the hope that it poses for curbing the spread, however, the recent surge in cases is a sober reminder that the pandemic still poses a significant threat, and even if vaccinated, we all must remain vigilant in our efforts to combat it.
“We are facing heightened levels of stress, and stress affects both our physical health and our mental health, and it can also make us less likely to comply with safety behaviours. Accordingly, it is important for us to know how we can recognise the ongoing toll, and how we can cope effectively to see it through.”
She stated that in an effort to examine the psychological effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the public in Trinidad and Tobago, UWI conducted a 25-point survey called the UWI RAPICO Research Study, which provided quite useful feedback.
Khan noted that based on the feedback generated, the country’s economy, becoming infected with the virus, managing stress levels, reduced social contact, and getting accurate information about the pandemic were the top five ranked Covid-19 concerns held by respondents, while quarantining of suspected Covid-19 cases, hand washing, avoiding touching of the face, closure of borders, and closure of schools were the public health measures that gain the most amount of public support.
“Now this high level of agreement is a good sign, however, agreement was less for some other items like avoid crowds with more than five persons, and we have to be wary of this because even a minority of persons who disagree, might be less likely to comply, and this can pose a problem and become a threat to their safety and others’ safety as well.”
She said the best way to treat with such a situation is to remind everyone what the expectations are, and encourage everyone to abide by the measures.
Stating that one of the stress people have to deal with is that of infodemic, an overabundance of information, some of it accurate and some of it not, Khan noted that this makes it hard for people to find trustworthy sources of reliable guidance when they need it.
“Infodemic are usually characterised by rumour, unsubstantiated information, stigma, and conspiracy theories, and it’s made worse by social media like Facebook and WhatsApp, where reputable sources of information and news are competing with unreliable and untrustworthy sources.
“This is of concern because it affects public health and mental health at both the individual and the societal levels. It fuels mistrust, and fear, and anxiety, and panic, and can lead to negative psychological outcomes. So we all need to limit our information to reputable and credible sources, the established news agencies and institutions. And refuse to share those information whose source you cannot verify,” Khan said.
Depression
She said depression is another stressor of concern.
“We know that the mental health impact of the pandemic is also widely recognised. At this time people are at higher risk for depression, anxiety, stress and other mental health concerns. In our study of almost 1,000 adults, we found that seventeen per cent of persons were showing depression symptoms at levels requiring professional help.
“We also asked people about their anxiety levels and a high number of people were affected by anxiety.”
Khan said the survey results showed that 26.7% of the sample were showing anxiety scores which also require clinical attention.
“Anxiety and depression were found to be higher in younger adults and less in older adults, and there was no difference between men and women.
“We need to take control and exercise control where we have it, to help us cope with the stressors. We need to find healthy outlets for stress relief that are in compliance with the public health regulations
“As families, as individuals, let us identify and plan safe opportunities for exercise, relaxation, fun and social interaction, to help us improve our mental health.”
Khan said for those who believe they are in need of professional support, they can visit the website www.findcare.tt.com, where they can find a list of reliable sources of free help, or they can visit the Ministry of Health’s website.
“Let’s be mindful and purposeful in our actions. If you’re wearing a mask wear it properly. Make sure it covers your nose and your chin and it’s well fitting. Encourage your friends and family to stay vigilant. If you see them slipping up remind them and encourage them to do better, and to steady the course.
We’re still all in this together, and let us continue to be our brothers and sisters keeper by doing what is needed to prevent the spread of the virus. Let us engage in active coping to manage our stress levels and ensure that we stay physically and mentally healthy,” Khan noted.