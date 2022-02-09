Thirty-one “fictitious rental applications” have been forwarded to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Social Development Minister Donna Cox said yesterday.
These involved persons who were not in need of rental assistance but who submitted “fictitious documents” to support their applications for the rental assistance grant, she said.
Cox was responding to a question in the Senate from Independent Senator Paul Richards, who asked whether there had been a review of the ministry’s system and the number of discrepancies identified to date in its social support system.
The minister said, to date, the major discrepancies were: 1) Persons who were employed and continued to be employed during applying for and receiving grants; 2) Persons receiving grants from both the ministries of Social Development and Family Services and Finance; and 3) Persons who were not in need of rental assistance submitting fictitious documents.
Cox said having identified a number of discrepancies during the distribution of Covid-19 food and income support grants for 2020, the ministry undertook a review of its systems and internal controls.
She said the ministry addressed the issues by placing applications online; establishing a more robust validation process; timely data sharing with the National Insurance Board and the Ministry of Finance to ensure that double-dipping was eliminated altogether; formal and informal enquiries to known registered employers to validate information; and the building of an online solution to facilitate end-to-end collection and processing of client applications.
In response to a question from Richards on digitisation, Cox said the ministry continues to work assiduously towards the completion of the digitisation project before the end of fiscal 2022. It was aiming for the complete roll-out of digitisation to all sites during fiscal 2023.
Cox said, as at January 31, 2022, the Integrated Social Enterprise Management System (ISEMS) was estimated to be 60 per cent completed.
She said the Ministry’s original deadline for completion, which had been estimated for the end of fiscal 2021, had to be adjusted due to unanticipated changes to the project, such as additions to the project scope to facilitate end-to-end processing and a delay in the construction works at two offices (Rio Claro and Tunapuna) to accommodate the new service delivery module, due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown measures.