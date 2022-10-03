On the basis of a declaration by a medical doctor that a person was permanently disabled and therefore unable to earn a living, an individual employed in the public service for over 25 years was collecting the disability grant from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.
This was among the fraudulent practices uncovered by the ministry, Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox said, as she detailed instances of fraud during the budget debate in the House of Representatives yesterday.
She said grants were being paid to persons residing permanently outside of Trinidad and Tobago and who enjoyed other forms of social protection benefits from other countries, which placed them way above the income eligibility threshold for Senior Citizens’ Pension in Trinidad and Tobago.
Cox said 9,000 names had been removed from the lists of senior citizens grants in 2022 based on the information received from the Registrar General’s Department. She said General Assistance and Disaster Grant were the subject of fraudulent applications, particularly grants for flood relief.
“Only recently we found cases where several adults were living in one household and were in receipt of Public Assistance Grants despite owning a business and despite the fact that they had meaningful employment, which placed their earned income way above the threshold for persons eligible for grants,” she stated.
Cox said the newly-formed Investigations and Compliance Unit of the ministry was pursuing an active risk-based fraud prevention strategy which had seen the withdrawal of grants from persons who were ineligible or deceased. She said some of the ministry’s employees, who were identified as being part of the corrupt practices, were terminated from the public service, having been found guilty of misconduct.
“Several others are being investigated by the TTPS or are before the Disciplinary Tribunal and are being investigated by the police,” she stated.
She added that the Investigations and Compliance Unit and the TTPS were closely collaborating on these mattersm and whistleblowers had been actively supporting the activities of the unit.
Cox said the ministry continued to draw on information from databases of other Government agencies to support its processes and limit the chances of fraud applications.
Tip of the iceberg
Cox said the ministry had made arrangements to scrutinise the payroll data to identify clients abusing the system, and had also commenced a review exercise of all grants to ensure compliance. “We know some Members of Parliament would have called enquiring about grants (for constituents), but the delays are because of the robust review of these grants,” Cox stated.
Cox said on the heels of the Auditor General’s Report where it reported that 61 individuals below the age of 65 years were receiving Senior Citizens’ Pension, the Investigation and Compliance Unit, through its investigations, had been able to close 47 of these cases.
Fourteen of these cases remain outstanding and are expected to be closed by December 2022, with eight out of the 14 expected to be referred to the TTPS for further investigation. “This is just the tip of the iceberg, as more than 34 other cases are already being processed by the TTPS. I must reiterate that financial resources meant for the poor and vulnerable must be received by them, and not syphoned away by dishonest persons for their own use,” Cox said.
She appealed to right-thinking persons to report cases of known or suspected fraud whether within or outside of the ministry. “Help us apprehend those who steal from our vulnerable,” she said.
Cox also said the drive towards further digitisation within the ministry and the increased use of e-government services by the ministry would continue in the 2023 fiscal year.
She said the ministry was engaged in data cleansing and data migration of existing electronic client records to reduce instances of double dipping and fraudulent activity. It is also working on having a shorter wait time for the processing of grant applications and on improving customer service interface.
Problem of street dwellers
Cox said the Ministry was also addressing the problem of street dwellers but stressed that the Ministry could not force anyone to accept its services. “Some have outrightly refused our assistance, but those who indicated a desire to work with us have been accommodated,” she said. She added that the Ministry would continue to collaborate with all stakeholders, including the TTPS, the Municipal Police, the Ministry of Health, private sector, regional corporation, NGOs and the Ministry of Attorney General in relocating the homeless to more appropriate residential spaces. She said the Ministry was now focusing on strengthening legislation to bring greater efficacy in the system of engagement, treatment, care and rehabilitation of street dwellers.
Cox said for those who were saying that the Government did not care about the vulnerable, they should know that this Government spent $59.2 billion under the National Social Development Programme over the past seven years and nine months and $40 billion on grants to assist the less fortunate. She said her ministry would assist anyone who is vulnerable. She said the Government in the 2022 fiscal year (September 21 to September 22) had spent $5.539 billion on grants under the social safety net provided by her Ministry.