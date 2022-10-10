Social Development Minister Donna Cox has disclosed police are investigating 34 active cases at the ministry.
The minister also said there are investigations into the disappearance of food cards, adding that security systems will be boosted.
During the Parliament’s Standing Finance Committee (SFC) last Friday, Opposition MP Vandana Mohit noted a massive increase of $14.2 million under contract employment.
Cox said some new units were created like the investigations unit, citizens engagement unit, reconciliation unit and more staff are required.
Mohit asked whether the post of head of the investigation unit was filled and whether there has been any significant impact on the findings of the Auditor General’s 2021 report.
“At this point there are about 34 active police cases within the ministry that the police are investigating based on the findings of the investigation and compliance unit,” Cox responded.
Mohit noted that $15 million was allocated to provide urgent assistance to those in need and questioned whether this sum will be sufficient to cater for the increased number of households affected by flooding.
Cox said the allocation should be enough as she noted that $12 million was spent in the last fiscal year.
Mohit said the allocation was $40 million as she told Cox that a lot of people are still awaiting grants as it relates to flooding and disaster.
She asked if the minister can provide any guarantees that these persons can have some hope to get some assistance.
Cox said at the ministry there is an outstanding 408 persons to be paid and cheques will be issued.
The minister said an electronic system has been put into place so there would no longer be any backlog with respect to applications for persons requiring help.
Poor service
Mohit noted that $300,000 was allocated for training and questioned whether persons who respond to victims of natural disasters would be trained.
She said there is a breakdown in the process as the victims are required to provide letters and the entire process is delayed.
Cox said a digital process was created by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and the Social Development Ministry and Local Government Ministry to capture disaster information and process victims in need of financial and other resources.
The minister assured that there is a digitised system to provide relief for flood victims.
The minister also acknowledged that there are complaints of poor service at Social Welfare offices and the ministry is working to improve customer service.
She said they are increasing staff numbers as well as the number of field officers.
She added that digitisation efforts will help in smooth delivery of service. She said there are some delays as they are awaiting immigration and NIS records in regards to the senior citizen pensions. She said they are awaiting information for just under 2000 applicants.