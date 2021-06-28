Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox says she has no reason to resign over her “some people in need and some in greed” comment on Friday.
The United National Congress (UNC) National Youth Arm yesterday called for the minister’s resignation over the statement, saying that “she does not understand what service to the people means”.
But Cox, in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, said her words were taken out of context.
“The Government is cognizant of the fact that there are persons who are in need. They (UNC) are talking about not being in touch with reality and I should resign. Resign for saying what? What I said was to help those in need and those who are not in need allow those who are in need to benefit,” she said.
On Friday, Police were forced to shut down a hamper distribution drive at South Park in San Fernando due to overcrowding and non-adherence to Covid-19 protocols, forcing many people to leave empty-handed.
Questioned by the Express on Friday about whether Government had underestimated the number of people in need of food, Cox posited that the situation was not as bad as it appeared to be.
She noted that there were some people who were not in need of hampers who were showing up at distribution drives and collecting multiple hampers, instead of allowing people who were really in need to access the hampers.
In a release yesterday, the UNC Youth arm chided Cox for her “some in need and some in greed” comment, saying:
The Youth Arm went to say that Cox had forgotten that she was a public servant and “must understand that people are her employer and it is not the other way around”.
“Minister Cox must be removed from office because it is clear that she does not understand what service to the people means,” it added.
‘Shame on you, Donna’
Kenya Charles, chairwoman of the UNC National Women’s Arm, also called on the minister to resign yesterday.
In a release Charles said Cox’s statement is just another example of the callousness and downright degrading attitude of this Government during this Covid pandemic!
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Cox accused the UNC of “grasping at straws”.
“It is clear that they had nothing to speak about today or no release to send out so they found something that they can now try to spin a story on. I said what I said within a context and that was clear in the article. If persons read the article they would see that it was in the context of me pushing for the needy to be the ones to get (hampers).” she said.
Cox applauded South Park for the hamper initiative and thanked everyone else for coming forward to assist people indeed.
“I want people to allow those who are really in need to get. It was not a means of saying people were greedy...that is not what I was trying to say. I was trying to differentiate that different people would go to get stuff. And I am not saying that people who went there were not in need. I never said that. I was saying that there are those (do not need), and everybody knows the reality,” she said.
“I have statistics to prove different things, even in relation to the double dipping where $7.6 million was expended to persons who got both salary relief and income support grant...over 2,000 persons,” Cox stated.
She added:
“But this was taken out of context just to create confusion as though I said that people were greedy. That is not my intention.”
Asked to respond to claims by activist Inshan Ishmael that she has not been on the ground to know what was going on in communities, Cox said:
“He cannot say that. Who is more in the community than me? Inshan is in one area. I deal with the whole of Trinidad and Tobago and I have been moving around, and there is proof to show that. I am very much aware that there are persons who need help because of their financial situation with the loss of their jobs due to Covid-19. This is something that nobody expected. So I am very much in touch,” Cox said, as she accused Ishmael of “pretending”.
She recalled that when Ishmael held his own hamper distribution drive in April last year, he made a Facebook post accusing some people of being greedy, as they were showing up multiple times per day for hampers, although they were told that only one hamper was allowed per family.
“Now he wants to act like if he’s a saint,” Cox pointed out.
“This minister is one person who is a hands-on minister who has been working every day, Covid or no Covid, state of emergency or not, to ensure we move our process a little faster and to help people as much as possible,” she asserted.
She went on: “The UNC now wants to pretend that they care and the Government doesn’t care. Since when? Their behaviour is for political expediency. They are very much aware, and I have the records to show, that I have been accounting to the population about what we have been doing.”